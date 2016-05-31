(Adds comment from company spokesman, market reaction)

May 31 Rogers Sugar Inc, Canada's largest sugar refiner, said on Tuesday it has suspended production at its largest plant as workers went on strike after wage talks at the 128-year-old Montreal-based facility collapsed.

The company is implementing contingency measures to minimize disruption to customers. "There's inventory, the company's (other) facilities and other alternatives," said a spokesman for the company, declining to give further details.

The refinery, operated by Lantic Inc, has capacity to produce about 440,000 tonnes per year of sugar and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rogers. It has 200 unionized workers.

Talks between Lantic and the union began in March after a three-year contract expired.

U.S. and Canadian industry players said the disruption at the key Montreal facility could cause supply ructions if it continued for a substantial length of time, given the importance of the Lantic refinery to the Canadian market.

