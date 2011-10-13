PORT LOUIS Oct 13 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers and Co said on Thursday it was merging its insurance business with insurer Swan Group , and their stockbroking, asset management and property management services will also be combined.

The two did not say on Thursday how much money was involved in the deal.

Last August, Rogers, which operates in the island's financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors -- said profit before tax rose to 439.6 million rupees for the nine months to end-June.

Mauritius is famed for its white sandy beaches and spas catering to the luxury end of the leisure market.

According to Swan Group's website, it operates as Swan Insurance Co Ltd for short-term insurance business and as Anglo-Mauritius Assurance Society Ltd for life assurance, pensions, actuarial and investment business. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Dan Lalor)