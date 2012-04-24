UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
TORONTO, April 24 Rogers Communications Inc , Canada's largest mobile phone company, posted a 1 6 p ercent drop in its first-quarter pr ofit o n Tuesday as ri sing competition hurt its cable and wireless divisions.
The Toronto-based company, which is also a major cable TV and Internet provider, turned an adjusted net profit of C$3 56 m illion, or 67 C anadian cents a share, in the three months ended March 31. That compares with C$423 mi llion, or 76 Ca nadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1 percent to C$2.95 bill ion. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, on Thursday set a lower-than-expected valuation for itself amid mounting investor concerns over the company's still unproven business model, slowing metrics and tight founder control.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South African banks accused of rigging rand currency dealing should be punished if a report by the competition watchdog is true, the National Treasury said on Thursday.