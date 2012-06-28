UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths cuts dividend as half year profit slides
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
June 28 The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said it has closed an investigation into Rogers Communications Inc's internet traffic management practices.
CRTC, which is an independent public authority that regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada, said it launched the investigation after it received a complaint from the Canadian Gamers Organization.
Rogers Communications has since changed its traffic-management practice and said the traffic-shaping policy would be phased out for all customers by December 2012, CRTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company. Tribune's shares were up nearly 2.5 percent at $34.54 in trading after the bell. (http://bit.ly/2lJwGRe) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)