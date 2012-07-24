BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc reported higher adjusted earnings on Tuesday as it boosted revenue and margins in its mobile phone business despite rising competition.
The company's net income for the quarter ended June 30 was C$400 million, or 75 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$410 million, or 74 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations rose to C$478 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share, from C$469 million, or 85 Canadian cents.
Revenue edged up to C$3.11 billion from C$3.10 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alden Bentley)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses