(Adds comments from new CEO)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Feb 12 The new chief executive of
Rogers Communications Inc promised to do better after
Canada's largest wireless telephone company blamed
regulator-mandated and competition-induced changes to its
wireless pricing for a surprise hit to revenue and profit.
But Guy Laurence, who joined from Vodafone Group Plc's
UK unit, gave little away about how he intends to fix a
weaker outlook for the company, which is also a major cable-TV
provider and owner or part-owner of most of Toronto's major
sport franchises.
Shares in Rogers fell more than 5 percent to a five-month
low after the release of the disappointing results on Wednesday,
which also pointed to more tough times ahead.
"I'd like to see better execution on the wireless front. On
cable, I wouldn't say they are doing horribly, but they could
improve," said Dave Heger, an analyst at Edward Jones.
Heger recommends buying Rogers stock based on a heavily
discounted price relative to its potential if it runs its
businesses more effectively.
"Guy Laurence has his work cut out for him to reinvigorate
the business," he said.
The company's ability to command a premium price for its
Internet, television and telephone services has suffered in
recent quarters as rivals match its technical prowess and offer
heavy promotions to win market share.
Laurence told reporters he is halfway through a corporate
review and will present a plan to the board in May.
He ducked questions about a possible wireless price war to
protect market share, or whether Rogers sought deals with the
likes of Netflix Inc, which is blamed for luring away
traditional television viewers with online streaming video.
SLOWER WIRELESS GROWTH
Toronto-based Rogers added 34,000 net postpaid wireless
subscribers in the fourth quarter, far fewer than expected and
down from 58,000 a year earlier.
Postpaid customers sign multi-year contracts and typically
pay much more each month than prepaid subscribers, and are
therefore highly coveted by telecom executives.
By comparison, rival BCE Inc's Bell Canada unit
said last week that it added almost 120,000 contract wireless
customers in the fourth quarter.
The monthly bill of an average Rogers wireless customer, a
blend of pre- and postpaid users, was little changed from the
previous quarter at C$58.59.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose said both Rogers'
operational and financial results missed analysts' estimates
across the board and that Rogers deserves the valuation discount
it is getting relative to its main competitors, BCE Inc and
Telus Corp. Telus is due to report quarterly results on
Thursday.
Rogers said it was hurt by changes to its wireless pricing
strategy that were forced by the introduction of a federal
wireless code which, among other changes, shortened the maximum
length of a phone contract to two years from three.
The company's media unit also notched a slip in profit as it
shouldered the cost of broadcasting more National Hockey League
games. Rogers signed a C$5.2 billion ($4.7 billion) 12-year deal
in November to broadcast the games, Canada's most popular
spectator sport.
That deal was a major victory over BCE as each has raced in
recent years to buy content to distribute on smartphones,
tablets, computer screens and televisions.
LOOKING FORWARD, DO BETTER
Rogers lost 28,000 cable TV subscribers in the fourth
quarter, and that was a bright spot as investors had expected it
to lose more. The company added 13,000 Internet customers.
CEO Laurence provided little concrete guidance on his first
earnings conference call with investors.
Excluding one-off costs, earnings fell to C$357 million
($323 million), or 69 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter
from C$448 million, or 86 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had forecast a profit of 74.5 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it will increase its annual dividend by 5
percent, while analysts had hoped for something closer to 10
percent. It said it expects adjusted earnings to be flat in 2014
as capital expenditures temporarily flare to account for ongoing
bidding on 700 megahertz spectrum licenses in a government
auction, which will be a major expense.
Net income at Rogers, which also owns television stations,
magazines and the Toronto Blue Jays Major League Baseball team,
fell to C$320 million from C$522 million. Operating revenue was
down 1 percent at C$3.24 billion.
Rogers expects adjusted operating profit to rise to between
C$5 billion and C$5.15 billion in fiscal 2014, with growth in
the wireless unit of between 1 and 5 percent. The company's
adjusted profit in 2013 was C$4.99 billion.
Its shares closed down 5.3 percent at C$43.28 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, their sharpest one-day fall since June and
lowest close since September.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Peter
Galloway and Phil Berlowitz)