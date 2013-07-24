July 24 Rogers Communications,
Canada's largest wireless phone company and a major cable TV
operator, reported a 4 percent rise in its quarterly adjusted
net profit as wireless data revenue grew 18 percent.
The Toronto-based company said its adjusted net income rose
to C$497 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, in the second
quarter from C$478 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Rogers, which also owns television stations, magazines and
the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, said operating revenue rose
3.4 percent to C$3.21 billion.