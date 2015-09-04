* CJ teams up with fund to buy Rokin Logistics

SEOUL, Sept 4 CJ Korea Express Corp and a fund invested in by two other entities will pay a total of about 455 billion won ($382.23 million) to buy China's Rokin Logistics, a CJ spokesman said on Friday.

CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, will pay about 312 billion won out of the total, while a fund in which the National Pension Service and Seoul-based private equity firm STIC Investments have invested is paying the remainder, the spokesman said.

Shares in CJ Korea Express closed up 1.4 percent, beating a 1.5 percent drop in the wider market after rising as much as 4.8 percent during Friday's trading. ($1 = 1,190.1200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)