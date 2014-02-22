Feb 21 U.S. television start-up Roku is aiming
to launch an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg
reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company, which makes set-top boxes that connect TVs to
the Internet, recently spoke to banks about the possibility of
going public but is yet to hire a lead bank for the process, the
report said. ()
Roku competes with Apple Inc's Apple TV and is
working with U.S. cable operators such as Time Warner Cable Inc
to let users stream their cable TV through the box.
The company raised $60 million last May in a funding round
that included Hearst Corp, News Corp and British Sky
Broadcasting as well as institutional investor Fidelity.
Roku spokeswoman Tricia Mifsud said Roku, as a matter of
policy, does not comment publicly about its future financing
plans.