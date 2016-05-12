May 12 Roland DG Corp :

* Says the co completed repurchase of 1.7 million shares of its common stock, with acquisition price of 3.41 billion yen in total on May 12

* Says the co to retire 1.7 million shares, representing a 12.0 percent stake on June 1

* Says total number of shares to be 12.7 million shares after retirement

