Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Roland DG Corp :
* Says the co completed repurchase of 1.7 million shares of its common stock, with acquisition price of 3.41 billion yen in total on May 12
* Says the co to retire 1.7 million shares, representing a 12.0 percent stake on June 1
* Says total number of shares to be 12.7 million shares after retirement
Source text in Japanese:t.im/1410x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order