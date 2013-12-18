FRANKFURT Dec 18 German consulting firm Roland Berger on Wednesday said the firm's 250 partners had voted to keep the firm independent, abandoning talks with potential buyers.

In May, Reuters reported that Roland Berger had held talks with three rivals: Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young about a possible sale.

Burkhard Schwenker, CEO of Roland Berger Strategy Consultants said that during the negotiations, the firm's management team explored some very promising options but came to the conclusion that it was best to grow on a standalone basis.

"There's no better way for us to support our clients, maintain our corporate identity and reach our common goals than by remaining independent," Schwenker said.

Founded in 1967, Roland Berger has over 2,700 employees working in 51 offices in 36 countries worldwide. The strategy consultancy is an independent partnership exclusively owned by about 250 partners.