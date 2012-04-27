* Rolling Stone magazine overhauls album ranking
* Kanye West sees three albums enter top 500
* Editors hope list will spark argument, debate
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, April 27 Three Kanye West albums have
made it on to the latest edition of Rolling Stone magazine's
authoritative "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list, placing
him among the greats of popular music.
The new ranking, which combines a 2003 list (updated in
2005) with a later survey of the 2000s, saw two Radiohead
records join the elite club, while long-established names
including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan also had albums added.
Rolling Stone has published the list, along with details of
the albums and several new recording histories based on
first-hand accounts, in "bookazine" format available for $11.99
on newsstands between Friday and July 25 in the United States.
As with any survey that tries to put arguably the greatest
rock and roll recordings into a particular order, there was
plenty of heated debate among the journalists and editors who
came up with the final list.
Much of the hard work had been done, however, with hundreds
of reporters, executives and musicians involved in the earlier
surveys.
"We had arguments in the office, and I hope those arguments
are replicated elsewhere," said Christian Hoard, a senior editor
at Rolling Stone, of the selection process.
"These special issues are great sellers," he told Reuters.
"But they also turn people on to music they haven't heard, and
hopefully start fun arguments too.
"People like to get angry about these 'best' lists. It was
really a great deal of fun to make."
WEST THE BIG WINNER
The big beneficiary was U.S. hip-hop star West, who saw 2005
album Late Registration, The College Dropout (2004) and My
Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) make it to the top 500.
In total, 30 albums were added and 30 taken away, with the
casualties including several artists well-represented on the
list already and whose "lesser" albums have now been dropped.
The highest entry among recent albums was West's Late
Registration at No. 118.
Asked whether the relatively low position of recently
released albums reflected a barren period for great rock and
pop, Hoard replied:
"My personal opinion is no. Music is as inspirational as
it's ever been.
"Things get clearer as the years pass. If you held this poll
in 10 years, say, Arcade Fire could be a lot higher and the same
could be said of Kanye West. Reputation and time definitely help
an album, especially with pollers like ours."
Canadian band Arcade Fire's Funeral is among the 30
additions, as is British act Arctic Monkeys for their 2005 hit
Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.
Radiohead features twice -- for Amnesiac (2001) and In
Rainbows (2007), Jay-Z is added for The Black Album (2003), Lil
Wayne makes it with Tha Carter III (2008) and the late Amy
Winehouse for Back to Black.
Among those dropping out to make way for the additions were
The Beach Boys (Sunflower), David Bowie (Changesone), Elton John
(Elton John) and Madonna (Music).
The first change to the previous list comes at number 59,
leaving the Beatles to dominate the top 10.
The Fab Four feature no less than four times in the first
10; at number one (Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band), three
(Revolver), five (Rubber Soul) and 10 (The White Album).
Three acts have 10 albums each on the list -- the Beatles,
Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan -- and the oldest album on the list
is from 1952 (The Anthology of American Folk Music).
Only 40 albums released since 2000 feature, compared with
187 from the 1970s.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)