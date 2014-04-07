UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
April 7 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :
* Rolls-Royce holdings Plc statement re new offshore facility in Brazil
* A new £22 million marine facility in Duque De Caxias will be used to assemble and test large thrusters and other propulsion equipment for use on semisubmersible rigs, drill ships, FPSOs and other highly complex offshore vessels.
* Delivery of first set of UUC 405 thrusters, for seven drill ships being built by brazilian shipyard estaleiro atlântico sul for sete brasil, will commence in june of 2015.
* Construction at 27,000 sqm site will begin next month London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s