LONDON Feb 7 British aerospace and defence
group Rolls-Royce will cut 320 jobs at its sites in
Derby, central England and Bristol in the west of the country,
according to Britain's Unite union.
Rolls-Royce confirmed jobs would be lost but would not give
details on numbers, only adding that it wanted to put more staff
in front line engineering and production jobs and fewer in
support functions.
"Wherever possible we will re-deploy people and we will seek
to avoid compulsory redundancies," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said
on Thursday. "The number of people employed by Rolls-Royce in
the UK will remain constant or grow in the coming year."
Rolls-Royce last month said it was in consultation with
trade unions over job cuts in its defence workforce at its plant
in Ansty, near Coventry in central England where it employs 800
people.
"Another round of redundancies in these circumstances, on
top of the 400 job losses proposed in its defence business, is a
criminal waste of talent that will create insecurity and damage
morale in the workforce," Ian Waddell, Unite's national officer
for aerospace and shipbuilding said.