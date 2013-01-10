LONDON Jan 10 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported
record car sales in 2012 as demand for its traditional luxury
vehicles held up among wealthy Americans and Chinese, although
its growth rate slowed down significantly from the previous two
years.
Rolls, owned by German carmaker BMW, said on
Thursday that car sales rose 1 percent to 3,575 in 2012 from
3,538 cars a year earlier.
It was the company's third consecutive year of record sales,
but the growth rate was well below the 31 percent and 150
percent growth delivered in 2011 and 2010 respectively.
The United States regained its position as Rolls' biggest
single market in 2012, overtaking China. Mainland Europe,
including Russia, was its third biggest market, followed by the
Middle East and Asia Pacific.
"We had an outstanding year in spite of the challenges we
faced, and Rolls-Royce now leads the ultra luxury market by some
considerable margin," chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said.
The luxury car market has been largely unaffected by the
economic downturn, helped by continued demand for premium
vehicles from Asia's mega rich. Mass-market carmakers such as
Ford are cutting capacity and jobs because of a slowdown
in demand.
Rolls said it had expanded into a number of new markets in
2012, including Latin America. It now has a presence in more
than 40 international markets.
The firm, which sells most of its cars with some element of
bespoke personalisation, is expected to launch a new two-door
Ghost model this year and complete the expansion of its plant in
Goodwood in southern England.