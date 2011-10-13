* Pair set venture for next-generation midsize jets

* Other IAE partners may share in new venture

* Rolls-Royce shares in London hit all-time high

By Rhys Jones and Tim Hepher

LONDON/PARIS, Oct 13 U.S. aero engine maker Pratt & Whitney agreed a surprise $1.5 billion deal to buy Rolls-Royce's share of the International Aero Engines (IAE) consortium, sending shares in the UK engine maker to an all-time high.

As well as agreeing a deal for IAE -- which makes engines for Airbus A320 jets -- the pair also said they would form a partnership to develop engines for mid-size aircraft that in future years will replace new, revamped versions of the A320 and Boeing's 737 narrow-body planes.

Rolls-Royce shares in London, which have outperformed the FTSE All Share Aerospace & Defense Index by 14 percent in the last year, hit an all time high of 684.5 pence in early trade on Thursday. Its shares were 6.5 percent up at 667p by 0830 GMT, valuing the company at around 12 billion pounds ($19 billion).

"Frankly, we had never attributed a value of anything like this magnitude to IAE. Indeed, we doubt that the market has either," said RBS analyst Sandy Morris. "The transaction will improve Rolls' operating profit by more than 140 million pounds in the first year and the impact will remain at around that level for a further 13 years."

Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp , and Rolls will hold an equal share in their new venture, which will focus on geared turbofan technology and study open rotor technology and other engine configurations.

The move resolves a spat between the two leading members of one of two transatlantic alliances that have quietly dominated the market for aircraft engines for more than a quarter of a century.

"The stunning part of this announcement is the creation of a new joint venture to go for the heart of the market with an initial focus on the geared turbofan," said Seattle-based aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton.

IAE, founded in 1983 and based in Glastonbury, Connecticut, brought together Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney with German and Japanese partners to provide a four-nation alternative to CFM International, a French-American joint venture between General Electric Co and Snecma, now part of French state-controlled group Safran .

ENGINE SALES

The two alliances compete to power Airbus A320 passenger jets, while CFM has a monopoly on Boeing's rival 737, the world's most-sold aircraft. Such aircraft are the backbone of most airline fleets, generating many thousands of engine sales and a thriving long-term spare parts business.

But Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce disagreed over the next step as Pratt took a gamble on a new engine known as the Geared Turbofan.

Airbus's decision to offer the new Pratt geared turbofan engine and a competing CFM model on a revamped version of its A320, called the neo, produced a surge of sales and prompted Boeing this year to announce plans to sell a "re-engined" version of its 737 called the MAX. But Rolls vetoed the engine being sold through IAE.

Both companies, however, denied that IAE, which has more than 4,500 engines in service and about 2,000 on order, had ended in a split.

"IAE has not resulted in divorce. Rolls-Royce is going to remain a very full partner of IAE for the next 15 years at least," said Mark King, president of civil aerospace at the UK company.

As part of the IAE restructuring, Rolls-Royce will continue to make engine parts and assemble 50 percent of the V2500 engine that powers the A320 family. Rolls will also get payment for each hour flown by the current fleet of V2500-powered aircraft for 15 years.

"We have found a way to continue working together currently and then plan for the future," said Todd Kallman, president for commercial engines and global services at Pratt & Whitney.

Though the buyout makes Pratt the majority shareholder in IAE, the company said it intends to offer a portion of the Rolls shares it is buying to its other IAE partners including Germany's MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE).

"This looks like a good deal for both parties, allowing them to focus on their current engine priorities ... whilst laying the groundwork for the successor to the V2500 on the next generation of narrow bodies in the middle of the next decade," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard wrote to clients. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by David Holmes)