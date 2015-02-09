LONDON Feb 9 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce said it won new contracts worth $442 million
to produce the lift fan used in a U.S. fighter jet, the F-35
B-model.
Rolls-Royce said on Monday it agreed the contracts with
Pratt & Witney, which builds the engine for the jet, in a deal
which complied with a plan to reduce the cost of building the
aircraft.
Pratt & Witney is a unit of United Technologies Corp
.
The U.S. government plans to spend nearly $400 billion to
develop and build 2,457 of the radar-evading warplanes over the
next two decades.
Rolls-Royce said the new contracts covered initial
production of 17 lift systems for the F-35B, plus support after
they had been built.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)