LONDON Nov 11 British aero-engine maker
Rolls-Royce said it has signed a $50 million long-term
contract to supply Jiangsu A-Star with M250 turboprop engines
for the Extra EA 500 aircraft the Chinese company is due to
start manufacturing.
Rolls-Royce said that the contract was worth over $50
million and it would start delivering engines next year. It said
discussions regarding further contracts for Rolls-Royce to
provide maintenance, repair and training services were
continuing.
"This is the beginning of what we hope will be a long and
productive working relationship between Rolls-Royce and Jiangsu
A-Star," said Jason Propes, the British firm's senior vice
president for civil helicopters and light turboprop engines.
The announcement coincides with China's airshow in Zhuhai.
