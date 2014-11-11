LONDON Nov 11 British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it has signed a $50 million long-term contract to supply Jiangsu A-Star with M250 turboprop engines for the Extra EA 500 aircraft the Chinese company is due to start manufacturing.

Rolls-Royce said that the contract was worth over $50 million and it would start delivering engines next year. It said discussions regarding further contracts for Rolls-Royce to provide maintenance, repair and training services were continuing.

"This is the beginning of what we hope will be a long and productive working relationship between Rolls-Royce and Jiangsu A-Star," said Jason Propes, the British firm's senior vice president for civil helicopters and light turboprop engines.

The announcement coincides with China's airshow in Zhuhai. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)