LONDON, July 29 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it won a $580 million contract with Vietnam Airlines to provide servicing and maintenance to its Trent XWB engines which will power 14 Airbus A350 aircraft.

The deal was signed on Wednesday at an event in Vietnam, where British Prime Minister David Cameron is on a trade mission.

Rolls-Royce is trying to restore investor confidence after cutting profit forecasts three times in nine months. It is due to report its half-year results on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)