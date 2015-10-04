Oct 4 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC may
announce a reduction of 400 management jobs in its marine
division this week, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Chief Executive Warren East's aim with the marine
restructuring will be to strip out management layers and rebase
costs in a business that relies on an energy industry now hit by
low global oil prices, the FT said. (on.ft.com/1FNOEY5)
The job cuts are part of a long-term plan to shift the
marine operations' manufacturing away from high-cost
Scandinavian countries towards Asia, while retaining research
and systems integration in northern Europe, FT said.
In defence of the job cuts, the paper said East could also
argue that once the marine business has stabilised, it could
lead to increased spending on technology in the division after
years of under-investments.
Rolls Royce spokesman Richard Wray declined to comment.
In November 2014, Rolls-Royce said it would cut 2,600 jobs
over 18 months, mostly in its aerospace division, as part of a
plan to boost profitability in that part of the business, where
margins have lagged bigger rival General Electric.
