By Sarah Young
LONDON Oct 5 Britain's Rolls-Royce said
it would cut an additional 400 staff from its marine business by
the end of next year, its latest move to make the unit more
efficient and cope with a fall in orders sparked by lower oil
prices.
The marine unit, which depends on oil and gas-related
customers for about 60 percent of its business, has seen some of
its orders cancelled in the past 16 months as the price of Brent
crude collapsed to six-year lows.
Rolls-Royce had already announced in May that it would cut
600 jobs in its marine business, which employs 5,800 people in
34 countries and builds propulsion systems, winches and anchors
for ships. The latest job cuts would be worldwide, it
said.
In 2014, the marine unit accounted for about 12 percent of
Rolls-Royce total group revenue.
Rolls-Royce's Chief Executive Warren East, who took up the
role on July 2, is in the process of carrying out an operational
review of the whole business, the results of which he will
present on Nov. 24.
The group issued a profit warning last year as it was hit by
the slump in oil prices and earlier this year said profits at
its biggest business, which makes aero-engines for large planes,
would also falter next year.
Maintaining current profit guidance for the marine unit,
Rolls-Royce said on Monday it would invest the cost-savings from
the job cuts into research and development activity.
"We will sharpen our focus on the marine technologies of
tomorrow by significantly increasing our current rate of
investment in research and development," Rolls-Royce's marine
president Mikael Makinen said in a statement.
The company said the latest job cuts would generate
full-year savings of 40 million pounds ($60.7 million)with
incremental benefits from 2016 onwards, and that the cost would
be covered by a previously flagged 30 million pound
restructuring charge which would now be spread over this year
and next.
"This is an acceleration of the downsizing," said Haitong
Research analyst Edward Stacey.
Shares in Rolls-Royce, which hit a four-year low in
September, traded up 3.5 percent to 729 pence, ahead of a 2
percent rise in Britain's blue-chip index.
The company added that its focus in the marine unit was to
improve competitiveness by reducing corporate and administrative
costs.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)