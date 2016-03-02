LONDON, March 2 Rolls-Royce said on
Wednesday it had appointed Bradley Singer, a partner from its
largest shareholder ValueAct Capital, as a non-executive
director on its board.
The company said Singer, who will join the board with
immediate effect, would become a member of its Science and
Technology Committee.
Singer is a partner and chief operating officer of ValueAct
Capital, the largest investor in Rolls-Royce with a shareholding
of 10.8 percent.
Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a series of profit
warnings, has said in the past that ValueAct backed its plan to
turn around the company.
