LONDON Feb 16 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce said it did not tolerate improper business
conduct after the Financial Times said the company had been
accused of bribery in Brazil.
The British company said in an emailed statement it did not
tolerate wrongdoing. The statement did not specifically refer to
the allegations about Brazil in the Financial Times report.
"We want to make it crystal clear that we will not tolerate
improper business conduct of any sort and will take all
necessary action to ensure compliance," a spokesman for
Rolls-Royce said in the statement.
Rolls-Royce, a supplier of gas turbines for oil platforms,
was named by a former executive of Brazil's state oil company
Petrobras as having paid bribes there, according to
Monday's Financial Times, which cited court documents.
Petrobras is engulfed in a widening corruption scandal, in
which billions of dollars were allegedly paid by companies in
bribes to win contracts from the Brazilian firm.
Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines, is under investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) into concerns of possible bribery and corruption in
China and Indonesia, in a probe which dates back to 2012.
Shares in Rolls-Royce were down 1.1 percent at 934.8 pence
by 0912 GMT, lagging Britain's bluechip index which was down 0.1
percent.
(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman)