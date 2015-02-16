(Adds details on allegations, updates share movement)
LONDON Feb 16 Rolls-Royce has not been
approached by authorities in Brazil regarding bribery
allegations made by a former Petrobras manager in a corruption
scandal engulfing the state oil company, the British engineering
company said on Monday.
The company, a supplier of gas turbines for oil platforms,
was named by the former executive of Brazilian state oil company
Petrobras in a plea bargain statement as having paid
bribes on a contract worth $100 million.
In his plea statement to prosecutors, former manager Pedro
Barusco said the treasurer of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party
received between $150-200 million from kickbacks on 90 contracts
with Petrobras from 2003-20013.
Barusco mentioned Rolls-Royce among a score of mainly
Brazilian engineering and construction firms that allegedly paid
bribes to win contracts with Petrobras, but he said he could not
recall who actually made the payments, according to his
statement posted on the website of newspaper Estado de S.Paulo.
The allegations against Rolls-Royce were first reported by
the Financial Times on Monday.
"We have not received details of the allegations made in
recent press reports, nor have we been approached by the
authorities in Brazil," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said in an
emailed statement.
In what is being called Brazil's worst corruption scandal in
history, prosecutors allege that politicians from President
Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition used Petrobras to skim
billions of reais through overpriced contracts for over a
decade.
So far more than 40 people have been detained over their
involvement in the scandal, which is known in the country as
"Operation Car Wash."
Rolls-Royce on Monday reiterated its zero-tolerance approach
to wrongdoing.
"We have always been clear that we will not tolerate
improper business conduct of any sort and will take all
necessary action to ensure compliance, including co-operating
with authorities in any country," it said.
The world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines is
under investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over
concerns of possible bribery and corruption in China and
Indonesia.
The company appointed lawyer David Gold to conduct a review
of its compliance procedures after the China and Indonesia
concerns came to light.
Shares in Rolls-Royce closed down 0.8 percent at 936.5
pence.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Anthony
Boadle; Editing by David Goodman and Alan Crosby)