June 19 (Reuters) -

* Rolls-royce holdings plc rolls-royce to partner with chinese reactor vendor

* Rolls-royce holdings plc - rolls-royce to partner with chinese reactor vendor cnnc to deliver low carbon energy future

* Rolls-royce holdings plc - agreement will see rolls-royce cooperate more closely with cnnc in field of civil nuclear power, in china, uk and other overseas markets

* Rolls-royce holdings plc - mou will explore possible collaboration in areas such as engineering support, provision of components and systems, emergency diesel generators, supply chain management and instrumentation and control technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: