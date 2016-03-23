FRANKFURT, March 23 The International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said it has become a complainant in
an EU investigation into alleged abuses of dominant positions by
manufacturers of aviation equipment.
"There are relatively few equipment vendors and our members
are frustrated that there is little flexibility in negotiations
for aftermarket services," IATA chief Tony Tyler said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Engine makers Rolls-Royce and Safran said in
October they were filling out questionnaires sent to them by the
European Commission regarding equipment servicing contracts in
the aviation industry.
IATA said it was making no claims for monetary damages or
any other forms of compensation.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)