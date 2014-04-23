LONDON, April 23 Britain's Rolls-Royce has won a $400 million contract with Azul Brazilian Airlines to service Rolls-Royce engines, which it said will be used to power the Brazilian company's aircraft.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said on Wednesday Azul's six Airbus A330-200 and five A350-900 XWB aircraft would be powered by its Trent 700 and Trent XWB engines respectively.

Rolls said new customer Azul's $400 million TotalCare order would increase its order book by $100 million. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)