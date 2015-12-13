Dec 13 The UK government is considering
nationalising the nuclear submarine business of Rolls-Royce
Holdings PLC, which powers its Trident missile deterrent
system, the Financial Times reported.
The government may also decide to merge some or all parts of
Rolls Royce's businesses with BAE Systems, the FT said.
Rolls Royce's Chief Executive Warren East had ruled out any
plans to "sell big chunks" of their business in November amid
pressure from activist investor ValueAct for the company to
divest its marine engine business and focus on its main
aero-engine business.
The company shocked investors four months ago when it said
profits from its aero-engine business, its biggest unit which
last year accounted for about half of profits and which it is
counting on for future growth, would shrink in 2016.
Officials at Prime Minister David Cameron's office are
concerned that Rolls Royce's management has no substantial
experience of defending itself in the event of a hostile
takeover bid, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The paper quoted a government spokesperson saying that the
company is a "major contributor to the UK economy and is an
important supplier of defense equipment to the government."
The 131-year-old company that supplies engines to airplanes,
ships and for industrial use, issued a fourth profit warning in
November as a slowdown in Asia hit demand for servicing older
aircraft engines.
Representatives of the UK government, Rolls Royce and BAE
Systems could not be reached immediately for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Alan
Crosby)