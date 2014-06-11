LONDON, June 11 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said the cancellation of an Airbus aircraft purchase by Dubai's Emirates would result in a 2.6 billion pound ($4.4 billion) hit to its order book.

Rolls-Royce makes engines for the aircraft and provides some customers with an ongoing maintenance service for the engines. It said the 2.6 billion pound reduction in its order book was equivalent to around a 3.5 percent decline.

Emirates cancelled an order for 70 Airbus Group NV A350 wide-body aircraft following "on-going discussions with the airline in light of their fleet requirement review", the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

"While disappointed with this decision, we are confident that the delivery slots which start towards the end of this decade vacated by Emirates will be taken up by other airlines," Rolls-Royce said in a statement. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)