Jan 16 British engineering company Rolls-Royce
Plc said on Monday that it reached settlements with
authorities in Britain, the United States and Brazil relating to
bribery and corruption involving intermediaries, which would
result in a series of payments totalling 671 million pounds
($809 million).
The deals would see the maker of engines for military jets,
ships and nuclear-powered submarines pay about 293 million
pounds in the first year, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.
Under the terms of the agreements with the U.S. Department
of Justice, Brazil's Minsterio Publico Federal (MPF) Rolls said
it has agreed to make payments to the DoJ totalling nearly $170
million and to the MPF totalling $25.58 million.
Under the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement with
Britain's Serious Fraud Office the company said it will pay
497.253 million pounds plus interest under a schedule lasting up
to five years, plus a payment in respect of the SFO's costs.
"These agreements relate to bribery and corruption involving
intermediaries in a number of overseas markets, concerns about
which the company passed to the SFO from 2012 onwards," the
company said in a statement. "These are voluntary agreements
which result in the suspension of a prosecution provided that
the company fulfils certain requirements, including the payment
of a financial penalty."
Rolls also said in a statement that the company would report
its financial results for 2016 Feb. 14 when "an appropriate
update on the implications of these agreements will be provided
at that time".
"Early indications are that the group has had a good finish
to the year with both profit and, in particular, cash expected
to be ahead of expectations," it added.
