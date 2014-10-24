Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON Oct 24 British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it has finalised a deal to create a joint venture which will design and develop accessory drive train transmissions for all of the company's future civil aircraft engines.
The joint venture with Hispano Suiza, part of French aerospace and defence company Safran, will run for an initial 25-year contract and will contribute to a range of aircraft including engines for the new Airbus A330neo jet.
The companies said a production plant would be built in "a competitive country" starting next year.
The two companies first announced the deal in July. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.