LONDON, Sept 22 British engineering company
Rolls-Royce named Stephen Daintith as its new Chief
Financial Officer, announcing that the current Daily Mail and
General Trust CFO will replace incumbent finance boss
David Smith in 2017.
Daintith will join Rolls-Royce at a time of transition as
Chief Executive Warren East tries to streamline the company
after difficulties in its aero-engine and marine businesses mean
that profit is forecast to halve this year.
Rolls-Royce appointed Simon Kirby as its new Chief Operating
Officer earlier in September.
The company said Smith would leave after three years as CFO
to pursue other business interests.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)