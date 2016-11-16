LONDON Nov 16 Rolls-Royce, the British jet engine maker, said it would deliver costs savings at the top end of its 150 million pounds ($187 million) to 200 million pounds target as it restructures to become more efficient.

The company said the market outlook was mixed. Demand for its engines for extra wide body civil aircraft was strong, but there was further weakening in business aviation and no sign of recovery in offshore oil & gas markets for marine, where its order book remains "very weak", it said on Wednesday.

