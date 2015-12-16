Dec 15 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will
eliminate its aerospace and land and sea divisions, leading to
the early departure of the divisions' respective heads, a
spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming a story in the
Financial Times.
The spokesperson said the changes will be announced on
Wedneday.
Tony Wood, head of aerospace, and Lawrie Haynes, head of the
land and sea division, will leave the company before their
stipulated tenure, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1O42JhB)
Instead of two divisions, the overhaul would see the heads
of five units - civil aero-engines, defense, nuclear, marine,
and power systems - reporting directly to Chief Executive Warren
East, the paper said.
A chief operating officer will be hired from outside the
company next year. East said, "There will be some further
structural changes" to the company, the FT reported.
Colin Smith, director of engineering, will become group
president of the company as part of the overhaul, the paper
reported.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Benagluru)