LONDON Oct 17 British engineer Rolls-Royce warned that it would not return to growth next year, having previously said that it would, as economic conditions have deteriorated and customers were delaying decisions.

"We previously said that we expected a resumption of growth in 2015. In the light of these uncertainties, our current best estimate for 2015 is that group underlying revenue will be in the range of +/-3 percent and profit in the range of 0 percent to -3 percent compared with our expected outcome for 2014 at constant exchange rates," the company said on Friday.

The company also said that its results this year would be affected, guiding that underlying revenue would be between 3.5 percent and 4 percent lower, against earlier expectations for flat revenue.

This year's annual underlying profit, however, would still be flat compared to last year, excluding adverse foreign exchange movements and a one-off charge in its marine business, due to improved cost performance. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)