LONDON, July 25 Britain's Rolls-Royce
beat expectations with a 34 percent rise in first half profit,
led by further growth at its civil aerospace unit which makes
aeroplane engines.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, on Thursday posted an
underlying pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($1.29 billion)
in the six months to the end of June. Revenues rose 27 percent
to 7.3 billion pounds.
The firm was expected to report an average first half pretax
profit of 831.7 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll.
The company increased the interim dividend by 13 percent to
8.6 pence per share. Its order book rose 15 percent to 69.2
billion pounds.