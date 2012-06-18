(Adds details)
LONDON, June 18 Britain's Rolls-Royce on
Monday said it had signed a contract worth more than 1 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion) with Britain's defence ministry to deliver
reactor cores for the UK's nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
The deal includes the refit of Rolls' submarine propulsion
reactor factory at Derby in central England, where Rolls plans
to introduce the latest technology and manufacturing techniques,
the company said.
The investment will protect 300 jobs at the factory and many
others at suppliers elsewhere, sources told Reuters on Sunday.
"This demonstrates the high level of trust the Ministry of
Defence has in both our technology and the expertise of our
highly skilled workforce," Jason Smith, Rolls-Royce's chief
operating officer and submarines unit president said.
The deal could strain Britain's two-party coalition
government, which is split over plans to replace the country's
four Vanguard submarines at an estimated cost of 25 billion
pounds when they retire from service in the 2020s.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party wants a
new fleet of submarines that will continue to carry the
Vanguard's Trident missiles, maintaining Britain's independent
nuclear capability.
Their smaller Liberal Democrat partners are pushing for
cheaper and less potent alternatives, arguing that the current
capability - the ability to obliterate Moscow - is an outdated
hangover from the Cold War.
Britain moved a step closer to renewing its Trident nuclear
weapons system last month, awarding 350 million pounds worth of
contracts to design a new generation of submarines.
($1 = 0.6393 British pounds)
