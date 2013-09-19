LONDON, Sept 19 British aero engine maker
Rolls-Royce and United Technologies Corp have
abandoned plans to form a partnership to develop engines for
mid-size aircraft, the two firms said on Thursday.
In October 2011 Rolls and U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney,
a unit of UTC, announced plans to form a partnership to develop
engines for 120-230 seat passenger aircraft that in future years
would replace new, revamped versions of the Airbus A320
and Boeing 737 narrow-body planes.
However, on Thursday the two firms said following
discussions, they had decided not to proceed with the
partnership "because of the current regulatory environment".
"The two companies entered into the venture in good faith
but there are very few players in this area of the market and
UTC and Rolls-Royce felt competition bodies in a number of
jurisdictions would have made moving ahead with the partnership
complicated," said a source close to the two firms.
Pratt and Rolls planned to hold an equal share in the
venture, which was intended to study geared turbofan and open
rotor technology along with other types of engine
configurations.
When the tie up was announced, analysts believed the move
had resolved a spat between the two companies who are the
dominant players in the market for aircraft engines along with
General Electric.
"Rolls-Royce remains fully committed to this important
market segment and will continue to invest in technologies that
will enable us to take advantage of opportunities as they
arise," the British company said.
Rolls-Royce shares in London closed 1.5 percent higher at
1111.5 pence, while UTX stock in New York was 1 percent higher
at $112.1 by 1545 GMT.