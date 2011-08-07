Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* Tells workers considering non-UK locations for new facility
* Bombardier unveils 1,400 job losses last month
LONDON Aug 7 British aero enginemaker Rolls Royce told workers last week that its new facility is likely to be based in Germany or the U.S., instead of in Derby, dealing another blow to the city and UK manufacturing, according to a report in the Observer.
The company said it was considering non-UK locations for its new aircraft engine test-beds, rather than Derby, its biggest engine site in central England, as aero firms look to diversify geographically.
This comes a month after after Canadian train maker Bombardier (BBDb.TO) announced the loss of 1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, after losing out to Germany group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) for a 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 bln) carriage contract. ($1=0.610 British pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
