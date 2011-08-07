* Tells workers considering non-UK locations for new facility

* Bombardier unveils 1,400 job losses last month

LONDON Aug 7 British aero enginemaker Rolls Royce told workers last week that its new facility is likely to be based in Germany or the U.S., instead of in Derby, dealing another blow to the city and UK manufacturing, according to a report in the Observer.

The company said it was considering non-UK locations for its new aircraft engine test-beds, rather than Derby, its biggest engine site in central England, as aero firms look to diversify geographically.

This comes a month after after Canadian train maker Bombardier (BBDb.TO) announced the loss of 1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, after losing out to Germany group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) for a 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 bln) carriage contract. ($1=0.610 British pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)