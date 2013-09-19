LONDON, Sept 19 British aero engine maker
Rolls-Royce and United Technologies Corp have
abandoned plans to form a partnership to develop engines for
mid-size aircraft, the two firms said on Thursday.
In October 2011 Rolls and UTC, which owns U.S. engine maker
Pratt & Whitney, announced plans to form a partnership to
develop engines for 120-230 seat passenger aircraft that in
future years would replace new, revamped versions of the Airbus
A320 and Boeing 737 narrow-body planes.
However, on Thursday the two firms said following
discussions, they had decided not to proceed with the
partnership "because of the current regulatory environment".
"Rolls-Royce remains fully committed to this important
market segment and will continue to invest in technologies that
will enable us to take advantage of opportunities as they
arise," the British company said.