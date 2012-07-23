MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
LONDON, July 23 British aerospace firm Rolls-Royce said it was replacing a component on a number of its Trent 1000 engines which power Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aeroplane.
"We have identified that a component on Trent 1000 engines fitted to Boeing 787 Dreamliners has a reduced service life. As a proactive measure, this component is being replaced in a number of engines," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman was responding to questions about reports that Japanese customer All Nippon Airways had carried out repairs on some of its 787 Dreamliners due to a defect with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. (Reporting by Rhys Jones, writing by Sarah Young)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.