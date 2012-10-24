LONDON Oct 24 Rolls-Royce has won a $2.6 billion order from Singapore Airlines for Trent engines to power 25 Airbus aircraft.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said on Wednesday the order was for Trent XWB engines to power 20 Airbus A350-900 planes and Trent 900 engines for five A380 superjumbo jets.

The order includes a long-term service support package, Rolls said.