LONDON, June 7 Britain's Rolls-Royce has
won a contract to supply engines and support 50 of Singapore
Airlines' Boeing Dreamliner jets in a deal worth $4
billion at list prices.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, on Friday said its
Trent 1000 engine would power 30 Boeing 787-10X aircraft
to be operated by Singapore Airlines and ten 787-8 and ten 787-9
jets flown by Singapore subsidiary, Scoot.
The 787-10X order is subject to Boeing deciding to go ahead
with the project, SIA said.
SIA last week agreed to spend $17 billion to buy 30 Airbus
PA> and 30 Boeing aircraft, underscoring the airline's bet
on a pick-up in the struggling premium class market.