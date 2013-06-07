LONDON, June 7 Britain's Rolls-Royce has won a contract to supply engines and support 50 of Singapore Airlines' Boeing Dreamliner jets in a deal worth $4 billion at list prices.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, on Friday said its Trent 1000 engine would power 30 Boeing 787-10X aircraft to be operated by Singapore Airlines and ten 787-8 and ten 787-9 jets flown by Singapore subsidiary, Scoot.

The 787-10X order is subject to Boeing deciding to go ahead with the project, SIA said.

SIA last week agreed to spend $17 billion to buy 30 Airbus PA> and 30 Boeing aircraft, underscoring the airline's bet on a pick-up in the struggling premium class market.