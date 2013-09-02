LONDON, Sept 2 Rolls-Royce has sold its
50 percent stake in the RTM322 helicopter engine programme to
Safran's Turbomeca for 293 million euros ($386
million), the British firm said on Monday.
Turbomeca will now assume full responsibility for managing
the design, production and support of the RTM322 engine, which
powers the Apache, EH101 Merlin and NH90 helicopters.
Rolls said it would progressively transfer the operational
responsibilities in the engine programme to Turbomeca over
several years.
The RRTM Adour engine programme, which powers Hawk and
Jaguar aircraft, is unaffected by this sale, as are the other
helicopter engine programmes in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.