LONDON Nov 8 Rolls-Royce lifted its profit guidance for its defence aerospace unit and forecasted profits in its marine unit to be broadly flat this year, adding that its current trading was in line with expectations.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines U.S. group General Electric, said on Friday that it continued to expect modest growth in full year underlying revenue and good growth in underlying profit.

It said that guidance for its business segments was unchanged except in defence aerospace, where it changed its guidance for underlying profit from broadly flat to modest growth, and in marine, where it lowered its profit guidance from modest growth to broadly flat.