UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Aug 26 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it gained full ownership of diesel engine supplier Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS), after completing the 2.43 billion euro ($3.2 billion) acquisition of the half it did not already own.
Rolls-Royce in April agreed to acquire Daimler's 50 percent stake of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, a unit formerly known as Tognum, which the pair had jointly owned since 2011. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources