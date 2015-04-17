LONDON, April 17 Rolls-Royce said it had won a
$9.2 billion order to supply engines for 50 A380 aircraft for
Dubai's Emirates airline, providing a boost for the
British company after a torrid year of profit warnings.
It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered
Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which
is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General
Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
The deal was confirmation that of what sources had told
Reuters on Thursday.
The contract includes a long-term "Totalcare" package, which
means Rolls-Royce will also provide service and maintenance to
Emirates for the Trent 900 engines.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)