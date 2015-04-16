PARIS/LONDON, April 16 Dubai's Emirates airline has selected British engines maker Rolls-Royce to supply 50 of the 140 A380 aircraft it has on order with Airbus , a source familiar with the matter said.

It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.

None of the parties involved was immediately available to comment on the deal, which was earlier reported by France's La Tribune newspaper.

The airline's president said in March that he was discussing the contract for the last 50 engines with Rolls-Royce. Emirates is due to make what it has described as a major business announcement on Friday, but has declined to say what it will be about.

