PARIS/LONDON, April 16 Dubai's Emirates airline
has selected British engines maker Rolls-Royce to supply
50 of the 140 A380 aircraft it has on order with Airbus
, a source familiar with the matter said.
It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered
Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which
is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General
Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
None of the parties involved was immediately available to
comment on the deal, which was earlier reported by France's La
Tribune newspaper.
The airline's president said in March that he was discussing
the contract for the last 50 engines with Rolls-Royce. Emirates
is due to make what it has described as a major business
announcement on Friday, but has declined to say what it will be
about.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Sarah Young; Editing by Dominique
Vidalon)