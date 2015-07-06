UPDATE 1-Tesco target Booker says tobacco decline slows sales growth
* Deal faces regulatory scrutiny (Adds detail, background, shares)
LONDON, July 6 British engineering company Rolls-Royce downgraded its profit forecasts for this year and next, citing continued weakness in oil and gas markets plus lower demand for some of its aero-engine programmes.
The profit downgrade is the latest in a series issued by the company which earlier this month welcomed new chief executive Warren East. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Edited by Paul Sandle)
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.