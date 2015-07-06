* Warns on profit for both 2015 and 2016
* Blames weakness in oil and gas market
* Also cites lower demand for some aero engines
* Shares drop as much as 10 percent
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 6 British engineer Rolls-Royce
cut profit expectations for the third time in nine months
on Monday, increasing the challenge for its new chief executive.
Shares in the 131-year-old company dropped as much as 10
percent after it also scrapped a plan to buy back 1 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion) of shares halfway through the programme.
Rolls-Royce has been struggling for some time with a drop in
demand from energy customers for its marine equipment following
a plunge in oil prices.
But the firm said on Monday its aircraft engine business was
also suffering during a switch from its Trent 700 engine to the
newer Trent 7000, with fewer of the legacy engines being sold
than anticipated.
That turns up the heat on new CEO Warren East, who took the
helm only four days ago. The aerospace business accounted for
almost half of 2014 revenues and has been riding a surge in
demand for fuel-efficient engines for passenger jets, though it
has lagged rival General Electric on profit margins.
Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Keith Bowman said that while it
was common for new CEOs to cut expectations, the warning was
another blow for investor trust in Rolls-Royce.
"The company's prior push to reduce earnings volatility and
surprises looks to have been completely unwound, with investors
today suffering another shock," he said.
DOWNGRADES
For 2016, Rolls-Royce said lower demand and pricing for the
Trent 700 engines, reduced demand for its business jet engines
and some weakness in its after-sales business for smaller jet
engines would cut profit estimates by about 300 million pounds
-- reducing analysts' consensus forecast by around 20 percent.
For this year, underlying pretax profit would come in
between 1.325 billion and 1.475 billion pounds, as much as 5
percent lower than its previous guidance, it said.
East, the former boss of chipmaker ARM Holdings
whose appointment in April led to a jump in Rolls-Royce shares,
said his fundamental confidence in the business was not shaken,
adding -- in a swipe at past management style -- that the bad
news was announced to investors as soon as possible.
"We are bringing this news to the market now perhaps rather
earlier than you might have expected or you might have seen from
Rolls-Royce in the past," he said.
"I hope that is part of the tone for the style of
communication that we are going to expect now I've joined the
business."
East said he would start an operational review of the
company in the coming months.
Cost-saving programmes are already underway in both the
aero-engine and marine businesses.
At 1000 GMT, Rolls-Royce shares were down 9 percent at
779.35 pence, the biggest fall by a European blue-chip stock
, after touching a nine-month low of 772 pence.
($1 = 0.6417 pounds)
(Edited by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)